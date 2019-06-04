In big setback to SA, Steyn ruled out of World Cup

In a big blow to South Africa, pace was Tuesday ruled out of after failing to recover from a shoulder injury, a development that could hasten his international retirement.

have named left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks as his replacement after approval from the

There is hardly any chance of a return in forseeable future for the 35-year-old Steyn, who had sustained a second shoulder during IPL where he played a couple of games for Royal Challengers

"The ICC has confirmed that the of the ICC Men's 2019 has approved Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for in the squad for the remainder of the tournament," a stated.

" has suffered a second shoulder which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of for the foreseeable future. His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler," it further stated.

was understandably disappointed.

"Dale has struggled really hard to get back into the team. It's been a tough two-year, two-and-a-half years for him and he would need support right now. It's important that us as the team and the management make sure there's things in place for him to assist him, to be there for him. He needs love at the moment," Du Plessis said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a tough time for him. He's tried really hard to get fit for this campaign. He was unbelievably well in the lead-up to this tournament and the IPL he was at his best. Unfortunately, it happened there in the IPL in those two games that he played there," the said.

While he didn't blame IPL but Du Plessis was thinking aloud what if Steyn wasn't picked by the RCB as late replacement.

"Had he not been picked up for IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now. We can't control that. So it is important for me that we make sure that we are there for him because I know he's been trying hard to make sure he is ready to try and make an impact on which will be his last "



While the retirement looks imminent right now, team doctor said that there is still hope.

"I think he will be coming back. The challenge is to get him back home, to get him to see his rehab team, the focus will be very much on strengthening work around the shoulder, as we can well understand the shoulder is a complicated joint which moves into different plains.

"And once he gets the mobility in his shoulder close to where he was previously, I'm sure there's every effort that he can come back," the team doctor said.

was supposed to be his last World Cup and this could well mean a sad end to the career of one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern era.

