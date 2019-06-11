In-form Gaurika seeks back-to-back Hero WPG wins in Bengaluru

Gaurika Bishnoi will look to win back-to-back titles and cement her position at the top of the Hero Women's Pro Tour's money ranking when she begins her campaign in the 8th leg of the event at the Prestige Golfshire course here Wednesday.

The 32-player field is the largest ever in the history of the domestic Hero WPG Tour, surpassing the field of 29 at Clover greens last week.

There are 27 professionals, one more than the 26 last week in the seventh leg and there are also five amateurs.

The total prize will be the same as in the seventh leg at Rs.10 lakhs, only the second time, after last week, to have such a purse.

"It is a testimony to the growing popularity of women's in India," said Kavita Singh, of the

"There are more enquiries as more and more amateurs are taking the plunge and joining the pro ranks. It is a big boost and we feel we could reach a target of 45-50 in a year or so. Each week we are giving a lot of amateurs a taste of pro by giving them spots and we will continue to do so."



Gaurika, who has won two of the last three events, has been in great form and wants to consolidate her play before making a bid at a higher level abroad.

This season Gaurika's worst finish in six starts has been sixth in the second leg, while the last five starts have seen Gaurika win twice, finish runner-up twice and once she was third.

That dominant performance has also seen her rise to the top of the Order of Merit with Rs.6,12,800 while Neha Tripathi, who led before the start of the latest swing last week, has Rs.5,56,800.

Another heartening feature of the seventh leg was the string of under par scores, which highlighted the rising quality of play.

Last week the top six players shot under par totals and there were no less than 15 under par rounds, including seven in the second round and five on the final day.

There were two rounds of 66 each, one by Gursimar Badwal in the first round and by amateur Pranavi Urs on the final day.

Gaurika was most consistent with rounds of 71, 70 and 67, while Amandeep Drall also had three under par scores of 71, 71 and 70.

