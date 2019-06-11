Sri Lanka govt defies Sirisena to resume parliamentary probe into Easter blasts

The on Tuesday began the (PSC) investigation into the security lapses surrounding the suicide attacks that killed 258 people including 11 Indians, despite strong objection by

Sirisena, who is the of the Cabinet, warned last week that he would not attend the Cabinet unless the government took immediate action to halt the parliamentary investigation.

The PSC began hearing testimony from Muslim leaders who said they repeatedly warned the authorities to dangerous radicalisation. The committee summoned former of the Western province Azath Sally to testify before it.

The cabinet meeting which is usually held on Tuesday mornings was not called by Sirisena, officials said.

last week asked the Cabinet to halt the hearings, citing national security concerns.

said that it was uncalled for and a serious threat to national security as the top intelligence personnel are identified through the media. He said he would not allow any serving to testify before the PSC.

He wrote to urging a halt to the PSC.

Jayasuriya, however, replied that the PSC was a parliamentary issue and it would proceed.

Sirisena has insisted that as and law and order he was unaware of precise intelligence warnings from about the attack on April 21.

He suspended and dismissed his top after it was found that there were intelligence failures before the attacks.

Sirisena said that none of the serving officers would be authorised by him to testify in future.

Jayasuriya stressed that all officials are bound by parliamentary privileges and they would be compelled to respond to summons by the PSC.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war with the ended in 2009.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

A three-member committee appointed to probe the attacks that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians, submitted its final report to President Sirisena on Monday. The details of the report were immediately not available.

Sirisena's opposition to the PSC has triggered another clash between the and the legislature.

The president and his coalition partner, are at loggerheads and in October last year the president sacked the unconstitutionally.

The political and constitutional stand off lasted for nearly two months before Wickremesinghe was ordered to be restored by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)