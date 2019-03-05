Ridhima favourite for WPG Tour's fifth leg (Preview)

Ridhima DIlawari will have a chance to become the first multiple winner of the ongoing season as she heads the field in the fifth leg of the Womens Pro Tour, which starts at the Classic and Country Club here on Wednesday.

The event will see an interesting battle as three of the past four winners are in the field for the Rs. 7 lakh prizes.

Ridhima won the fourth leg with an excellent rally in the final round, when she turned a three-shot deficit into a three-shot win over who is also participating and has played only two of the first four legs.

Interestingly, Ridhima won on her first appearance this season, indicating some strong form.

Two of the other three winners, Neha Tripathi, winner of the opening leg, and Gursimar Badwal, winner of the second leg, are also in the field.

From among this season's winners, Tvesa Malik, winner of the third leg, is the only absentee.

A few of the top players, like Vani Kapoor, and Astha Madan, are still in participating in the Australian LPGA Tour events.

With numerous youngsters turning professional this year, the current season has a lot of new faces. This has increased the competition, even as the newcomers are trying to find their feet on the pro tour.

In the first round, Ridhima, and are in the first group, followed by Gaurika, amateur in her maiden appearance and

The third group has Komal Chaudhary, Anousha Tripathi and Smriti Mehra. Ananya Datar, Sifat Alag and Siddhi Kapoor make up the fourth group, while Jyotsana Singh, and form the fifth.

The final group comprises Mehar Atwal, and

