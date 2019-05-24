In his maiden Lok Sabha poll, Prasad defeats 'shotgun'; wins Patna Sahib seat

Fighting a high-stakes battle, BJP veteran has emerged victorious in his first Lok Sabha election, defeating his colleague-turned opponent by more than 2.84 lakh votes.

A four-time MP, Prasad wrested the Patna Sahib seat in from Sinha, a rebel BJP who is also known as 'shotgun'.

Prasad garnered 6.07 lakh votes while Sinha, a former Bollywood star who joined earlier this year, managed only 3.22 lakh votes.

The 65-year-old Prasad has held various ministerial portfolios, including that of and Justice, under as well as governments.

When Modi swept to power in 2014, Prasad was first given the ministries of Telecom and and Later, he was divested of the telecom portfolio. Currently, he is a member and holds the portfolios of and as well as

He became a member for the first time in 2000 and since then, has been elected to the thrice.

Modi government's Digital India programme was implemented under Prasad's watch. As IT minister, he has also driven several initiatives to galvanise and in the country besides spearheading programmes for setting up BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) units in smaller towns and cities.

Prasad is also an and has over 3.2 million followers on That said, he also took a firm stand against like and on issues of fake news, data privacy, and election integrity, and has led the charge on draft data protection legislation and tightening of

In the past, Prasad has been in charge of key portfolios like Coal and Mines, and Justice, and Information and under

A noted in the Supreme Court, Prasad has fought many high-profile cases.

Born in 1954 in Bihar, Prasad started his political innings as a student in 1970s organising protests against the then government.

