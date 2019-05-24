Boat capsizes on southwest China river, 10 dead, 8 missing

A boat carrying passengers across a river has capsized in southwestern China, killing at least 10 people.

CCTV said Friday morning that eight still were missing The was among 11 people rescued after the in remote Banrao village of province.

Police took the into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.

says the vessel was a motor-powered iron boat that was "self-built," rather than obtained from an industrial manufacturer.

on China's rivers and other waterways have become much rarer in recent years as the government emphasizes safety.

