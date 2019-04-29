BJP complains to EC against Bengal violence

JUST IN
BJP candidate meets Trinamool strongman Mondal on poll day

Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Monday complained to the Election Commission against violation of model code in West Bengal, citing various incidents.

The BJP said that in Ketugram (Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency) an individual was seen interfering with free and fair exercise of votes within the polling booths.

"This put undue pressure on the voter to cast his/her vote in favour of TMC," the BJP said.

In Jemua (Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency) voters were lathicharged

by the police and chased away from the polling booth while in Barabani (Asansol constituency), party MP Babul Supriyo was heckled outside polling booth no. 199 and his car was attacked.

Further, in Chapra (Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency), BJP workers were terrorized and Trinamool Congress activists rigged booth no. 145 Kalyandaha, the BJP said, adding it had been reported that around 450 outsiders disturbed polling process at Bahrampur constituency.

--IANS

amit/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 23:18 IST

