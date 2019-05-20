In Manipur, lawyers protest vandalism at court complex

Lawyers here staged a sit-in on Monday, protesting assault of one of their colleagues on May 18 and in the court complex at Lamphel.

They urged the government to provide more security in court complexes and impose restriction on public entry to court rooms as "lawyers feel unsafe".

On Saturday, the court complex was vandalised by family members of a man who was allegedly killed. The accused in the case was brought to the court, but was whisked by security personnel, which enraged the mob, leading to the attack, officials said.

All (AMBA) and High Court Bar Association, which called for the sit-in at Cheirap court, condemned the Saturday violence.

AMBA said, "No one is above law, including elected representatives."



He said if those behind the attack are not arrested, lawyers will be compelled to take "further action".

"Despite several legal awareness campaigns to prevent mob violence, hardly anything has changed," said.

Meanwhile, police told that 13 people have been arrested in connection with the attack at the court complex.

