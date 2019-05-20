Financial irregularities case: Police custody for PNB official

A court here Monday remanded a senior (PNB) in police custody till May 23 in connection with the case of financial irregularities allegedly involving of former

The court of remanded in police custody till May 23, his told

Agrawal is presently posted as Deputy General Manager, Training, PNB, in

A case was registered with here on March 15 against Punit Gupta, the of Singh, for allegedly committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore during his tenure as a of and Research Centre, Raipur.

of had lodged a complaint in this regard.

During investigation, police found that a loan to the tune of Rs 64 crore was sanctioned to the hospital from Raipur main branch in 2017 through forged documents during Gupta's tenure, a senior police said Monday.

Agrawal, then posted as (AGM) in the Raipur main branch, had forwarded the loan requisition to the head office for approval allegedly ignoring the "forged balance sheet" produced by the hospital authority which amounts to "criminal negligence" on his part, he said.

On May 16, Agrawal was arrested by from his office in

The court had granted transit bail to Agrawal asking him to cooperate in investigation and appear before the designated court in Raipur on May 20, the said.

Agrawal had claimed the he was innocent and was being implicated on false charges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)