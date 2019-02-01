Income Tax benefit chart

Minister Friday proposed to exempt people with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh and raise the standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum.

Following is the table of impact on individual on tax proposals (in Rs):



Existing



ProposedExistingProposedExistingProposed Salary5 lakh5 lakh7.5 lakh7.5 lakh20 lakh20 lakhStd deduction40,00050,00040,00050,00040,00050,000Net total income4.6 lakh4.5 lakh7.1 lakh7 lakh19.6 lakh 19.5 lakhTax10,50010,00054,50052,5003,00,500 2,97,500Net tax10,500NIL54,50052,5003,00,5002,97,500SurchargeEdu cess420NIL2,1802,10012,02011,900Total tax10,920NIL56,68054,6003,12,5203,09,400Tax savings--10,920--2,080--3,120Source: B S R & Co.

