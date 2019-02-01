Income Tax benefit chart

JUST IN
Interim Budget 'historic', to benefit all sections of society: Rajnath
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to exempt people with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh and raise the standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum.

Following is the table of impact on individual on tax proposals (in Rs):

Existing


Proposed

Existing

Proposed

Existing

Proposed Salary

5 lakh

5 lakh

7.5 lakh

7.5 lakh

20 lakh

20 lakh

Std deduction

40,000

50,000

40,000

50,000

40,000

50,000

Net total income

4.6 lakh

4.5 lakh

7.1 lakh

7 lakh

19.6 lakh 19.5 lakh

Tax

10,500

10,000

54,500

52,500

3,00,500 2,97,500

Net tax

10,500

NIL

54,500

52,500

3,00,500

2,97,500

Surcharge

Edu cess

420

NIL

2,180

2,100

12,020

11,900

Total tax

10,920

NIL

56,680

54,600

3,12,520

3,09,400

Tax savings

--

10,920

--

2,080

--

3,120

Source: B S R & Co.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:01 IST

