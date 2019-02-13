Increase in per capita consumption to push power demand, says R K Singh

Power demand is expected to rise further as the per capita consumption of will increase two to three times from the current 1,200 units, Union R K Singh said Wednesday.

The power sector is witnessing an increased demand which is further expected to go up in the near future. The current consumption of 1200 units per capita is expected to grow 2-3 times at par with the international consumption after each and every individual of the country has access to electricity," Singh said at a conference organised by NTPC Ltd.

About financing for the sector, the power suggested measures like pre-payment for consumption of from both discoms and end consumers, privatising distribution companies to make the process more market oriented.

We need to efficiently use all sources available and devise measures to enhance storage of to meet the constantly growing demand. Simultaneously, on the operations' front, it is imperative to not postpone any scheduled maintenance of the power plants and not let the power demand dictate the running of the plants, Singh said.

He further said that with initiatives being undertaken by the government to augment power generation and distribution in the country like the Saubhagya Scheme and flexibility of power, the government's directive to fulfil 40 per cent of power requirements through non fossil fuels by 2030 is on track.

NTPC said in the statement, We have been successful in setting benchmarks in the sector through our operations, which has helped us deliver 24 per cent of the nation's power requirement through 15 per cent installed capacity.

