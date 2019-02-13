Modi trying to tear apart Constitution, destroy democracy: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, alleging he is trying to tear apart the Constitution and destroy democracy.

On a day when the CAG report on the 2015 fighter deal was tabled in Parliament, Kejriwal said Modi should speak the truth on the agreement between and because, as prime minister, he is accountable to the nation.

"Modi is trying to tear apart the Constitution. He is destroying democracy," he said at a mega rally of opposition parties organised by his at in

Referring to the controversy over the visit of a number of CBI officials visiting the police commissioner's residence in connection with its probe into chit-fund cases, Kejriwal said sending "40 CBI officers" from was an attack on the elected government of

He also alleged that the has "captured" the Anti Corruption Branch in the last four years.

"Who dreams of capturing Delhi and The of Pakistan," Kejriwal said sarcastically.

A host of opposition leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury also spoke during the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)