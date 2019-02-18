Increase time for exercising franchise: BJP to poll officer

BJP's Telangana unit Monday asked the (CEO) to increase the time given for voting and at the same time avoid polling on a Friday.

In a memorandum submitted to the Rajat Kumar a copy of which was released to the press, the BJP delegation led by its state K Laxman said the time allotted for polling should be increased as the generation of VVPATs consumes some time.

Also, certain EVMs develop technical problems which need to rectified, it said.

Alleging that the slips issued by BLOs (booth-level officers) were misused at various places or that the details on the slips issued by the BLOs were not clearly visible, the party said a proof of identity like a voter ID card or a driving licence should be insisted upon while voting.

Also, the BJP requested the to avoid polling on a Friday as some voters would leave the city for a weekend holiday.

Meanwhile, RP Singh, talking to reporters, said there was a need to re-elect the BJP-led NDA government as allowing a 'khichdi' government, comprising various regional parties, to be in power would not be able to take firm decisions.

The people of Telangana, who voted for TRS, should vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

