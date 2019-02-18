JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Punjab plans 4-yr framework to monitor development expenditure

Cong backs CSAT-hit aspirants' demand for 'compensatory attempt'
Business Standard

Increase time for exercising franchise: BJP to poll officer

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

BJP's Telangana unit Monday asked the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to increase the time given for voting and at the same time avoid polling on a Friday.

In a memorandum submitted to the CEO Rajat Kumar a copy of which was released to the press, the BJP delegation led by its state BJP president K Laxman said the time allotted for polling should be increased as the generation of VVPATs consumes some time.

Also, certain EVMs develop technical problems which need to rectified, it said.

Alleging that the slips issued by BLOs (booth-level officers) were misused at various places or that the details on the slips issued by the BLOs were not clearly visible, the party said a proof of identity like a voter ID card or a driving licence should be insisted upon while voting.

Also, the BJP requested the CEO to avoid polling on a Friday as some voters would leave the city for a weekend holiday.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary RP Singh, talking to reporters, said there was a need to re-elect the BJP-led NDA government as allowing a 'khichdi' government, comprising various regional parties, to be in power would not be able to take firm decisions.

The people of Telangana, who voted for TRS, should vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements