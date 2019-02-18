Finance panel holds parleys with civic body members,parties,

The 15th Finance Commission, which is on a visit to Telangana, Monday held detailed discussions with political parties, officials, representatives of local bodies and others here on various issues.

governments Chief Secretary S K Joshi and other officials welcomed the Commission N K Singh and members of the panel at the international airport in the city.

The Commission met representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and had detailed discussions on several issues highlighted by them and also sought by the Commission, an official release said.

Citing information on PRIs provided by the state government, it said the Panchayat Raj Act was enacted to strengthen local self-governance in the state.

"The FC-XIV had recommended grants for only gram panchayats out of 3 tiers of PRIs. The wasasked about its views onthis arrangement," it said.

The Commission also met the representatives of the UrbanLocalBodies (ULBs)of

The meeting discussed issues like the impact of implementation of GSTon ULBsdue to subsuming of entertainment tax and compensation to ULBs by and others and issue of supply of free water across the state, an official release said.

The Commission had detailed meeting with the trade associations and industry bodies of Telangana.

M Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao and TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy also met the Commission.

Vikramarka said the violated the spirit of FRBM Act (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) and that it did not follow financial discipline.

Chandrasekhar Reddy said he sought strengthening rural local bodies and providing funds to them.

Ramachander Rao said though his party criticised the state governments functioning on various counts, it sought the Commission to support the state and provide funds.

K Chandrasekhar Rao hosted a dinner in honour of visiting dignitaries of the 15th Finance Commission, a state government release said.

