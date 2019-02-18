Measures being taken to thwart new strategy of terrorists: BSF

A senior Border Security (BSF) Monday said adequate measures are being taken to thwart a new strategy which was adopted by terrorists in the last week's bus bombing in which 40 jawans of CRPF were killed.

BSF (ADG) A K also said security forces would give a befitting reply to the anti-national forces.

"The and security forces are doing their job in the wake of the recent incident ( terror attack)," ADG told reporters when asked about the terror attack.

ADG was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the BSF's 49th Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition in the city.

A total of 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on February 14 in Pulwama district.

"Whenever any incident occurs in the country because of anti-national forces present in or from outside, then the and security forces are always ready to give a befitting reply. This time also an appropriate reply will be given," the ADG said.

When asked about a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber ramming a SUV carrying over 100 kgs of explosives into the bus of the CRPF jawans in Pulwama, Sharma said a new method was used in that incident. "To deal with it, adequate measures are being taken with a new thinking so that such incident doesn't occur again," he added.

Meanwhile, teams from BSF's 11 frontiers took part in the competition in which Rajasthan Frontier emerged as the overall champion.

For the first time in the history of BSF, women personnel also took part.

Sharma said the role of women in BSF is growing.

"BSF's women personnel are discharging their duties efficiently. They have been trained to use modern weapons effectively against country's enemies on frontiers," Sharma added.

