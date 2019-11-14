IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: India 86/1 at stumps; Bangla bundled for 150

India raced to 86 for one at stumps after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 on the first day of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were bundled out in 58.3 overs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal and were unbeaten on 37 and 43, respectively, at the close of play.

Brief scores:



Bangladesh: 150 all out in 58.3 overs ( 43, Mominul Haque 37; Mohammed Shami 3/27, Ishant Sharma 2/20, Umesh Yadav 2/47, R Ashwin 2/43)



India: 86/1 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 37 batting, 43 batting).