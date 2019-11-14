JUST IN
IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: India 86/1 at stumps; Bangla bundled for 150

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 37 and 43, respectively, at the close of play

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Indian batsman C Pujara plays a shot during the first day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, in Indore. Photo: PTI
India raced to 86 for one at stumps after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 on the first day of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were bundled out in 58.3 overs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 37 and 43, respectively, at the close of play.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 150 all out in 58.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 43, Mominul Haque 37; Mohammed Shami 3/27, Ishant Sharma 2/20, Umesh Yadav 2/47, R Ashwin 2/43)

India: 86/1 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 37 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 43 batting).
First Published: Thu, November 14 2019. 17:10 IST

