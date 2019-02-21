India aims to be among world's top 3 economies in next 15 years: Modi

Modi on Thursday said is on the way to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy soon and hoped that the country would to be among world's top three economies in the next 15 years.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, the recounted several steps taken by his government in recent years, including several new initiatives, to take on a forward trajectory.

Noting that is among the fasted growing economy, Modi said, "our aim is to be among world's top three economies in the next 15 years."



Modi said India has jumped to 77th spot on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking on the back of reforms and is determined to enter in the top 50 next year.

Modi arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day state visit. He will hold bilateral talks with South Korean on Friday. The two leaders are expected to discuss the issue of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, ahead of the Trump-Kim summit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)