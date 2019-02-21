Rajasthan HC rejects interim bail plea of Asaram

The High Court Thursday rejected the interim plea of self-styled godman

In his application, had stated that his wife was seriously ill and was admitted in the hospital. Since he has been in the jail for the past five years continuously, he be granted to attend his wife.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while rejecting his bail plea said, "The court has no sympathy with such criminals." He was hearing the plea after justice Sangeet Lodha had refused to hear the plea Monday.

Objecting to his plea, argued that Asaram's wife was fine and not serious as was mentioned by him.

The court was also provided with the medical report of his wife and considering the report and the arguments, rejected the bail plea of

Before this, his three parole pleas have been turned down, twice by the and once by the high court.

A had convicted Asaram and two of his associates in a 2013 rape case.

He is currently serving a life term sentence in the Jodhpur central jail for raping a minor girl.

