Seven farmer suicides in MP since Cong govt came to power

-
ALSO READ
MP to enact law for journalists' security: Minister
Farmer hangs self in Nashik, 2018 toll now 108 claim officials
K'taka legislature session begins Monday; Opposition to corner Cong-JD(S) govt over agrarian issues
In Milan, Mamata questions BJP about farmer deaths
Maha village resolves to boycott polls over pending issues
-
Seven farmer suicides were reported in Madhya Pradesh since the regime change last December, the Assembly was informed Thursday.
In a written reply to a question, Minister for Farmers Welfare Sachin Yadav said seven farmers have ended life in the state since December 11, when the assembly election results were announced.
In his reply, the minister also stated that indebtedness was not the reason for any of the seven suicides.
The Congress ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the November 2018 elections. The new government announced a loan waiver for farmers on the very first day in the office.
BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang had asked a question about two farmer suicides in Khandwa and Shajapur districts.
Jawan Singh (42), resident of Astaria village in Khandwa who committed suicide, was a habitual drinker and had had a dispute with the wife over money, the reply said.
Premnarayan (65), resident of Sukliya in Shajapur district, committed suicide allegedly because another man in the village was harassing his wife, it said.
Premanarayan also owed Rs 1.75 lakh to financial institutions, but no debt recovery notice had been served to him, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU