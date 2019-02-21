Seven farmer suicides in MP since Cong govt came to power

Seven suicides were reported in since the regime change last December, was informed Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, for Farmers Welfare said seven farmers have ended life in the state since December 11, when election results were announced.

In his reply, the also stated that indebtedness was not the reason for any of the seven suicides.

The ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the November 2018 elections. The new government announced a loan waiver for farmers on the very first day in the office.

BJP MLA had asked a question about two suicides in Khandwa and districts.

Jawan Singh (42), resident of Astaria village in Khandwa who committed suicide, was a habitual drinker and had had a dispute with the wife over money, the reply said.

Premnarayan (65), resident of Sukliya in district, committed suicide allegedly because another man in the village was harassing his wife, it said.

Premanarayan also owed Rs 1.75 lakh to financial institutions, but no debt recovery notice had been served to him, it added.

