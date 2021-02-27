India-Bangladesh hold high level talks to discuss security issues

-
ALSO READ
India, Bangladesh seal 7 pacts to expand cooperation; restore rail link
Govt extends Home Secy Ajay Bhalla's tenure till Aug 2021
Govt extends Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's tenure till Aug 22, 2021
India, Bangladesh to discuss on Covid cooperation, border management today
India extends $15 mn assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
-
India and Bangladesh discussed "early completion" of the pending fencing work along the international border they share as they reiterated their commitment to address issues related to terrorism and extremism during the home secretary-level talks held on Saturday, an official statement said.
The 19th edition of the dialogue was held online in the backdrop of 'MujibBarsho', 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla led the Indian side, while the Bangladeshi delegation was headed by senior secretary, public security division of the neighbouring country's ministry of home affairs, MostafaKamal Uddin.
"India and Bangladesh attach highest importance to their bilateral relations. Both secretaries reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border related issues."
"Both sides reaffirmed not to allow the territory of either country to be used for any activity inimical to each other's interests," the Home Ministry statement said.
It added that both the sides discussed early completion of pending fencing along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB) as agreed by the prime ministers of the two countries.
The talks "appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and the action taken to address the menace of terrorism and extremism in an effective manner."
It said effective functioning of the coordinated border management plan (CBMP) to control the illegal cross border activities was appreciated by both sides.
"The holding of the inaugural Police Chiefs' Dialogue in January, 2021 implementing the decision taken at the Home Minister Level Talks (HMLT) held in August, 2019, was noted with appreciation by both sides," the statement said.
The two countries also agreed to "further enhance the level of cooperation to prevent the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and contraband".
The statement said Bangladesh "appreciated" assistance provided by India in the field of training and capacity building for various security agencies.
"Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of security and border related cooperation and agreed to work closely to fulfill the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU