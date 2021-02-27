PM Modi asks toy makers to use less plastic, more eco-friendly material

-
ALSO READ
Far from fun and games, India's toy story looks to govt to script a change
Smart games, AI & robots can revive the toy industry
Amazon opens 'made in India' toy store amid Centre's self-reliance mission
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Toy Fair today via video conferencing
First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from Feb 27 to Mar 2: Govt
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the toy manufacturers to use less plastic and more eco-friendly material, in addition, to focus on innovation.
Inaugurating the first India Toy Fair 2021, Modi said, "We have to become Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also cater to the global market".
He regretted that India's share in the USD 100 billion global toy market is very less, and about 85 per cent of the toys sold in the country are imported.
"We need to promote hand-made in India," he said.
The Prime Minister also interacted with traditional toymakers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur and exhorted them to innovate and make traditional toys more relevant keeping in view the changing taste of children.
He asked the toy manufacturers to make eco-friendly, attractive and innovative toys and use more recyclable material.
The Prime Minister said the government has prepared a National Toy Action Plan by involving 15 ministries with a view to make the domestic toy industry competitive.
The initiative, he added, is aimed at making India Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also increasing the presence of domestic toys in the global market.
The Indian toy industry has tradition, technology, concepts and competence, Modi said, stressing that "we can give to the world eco-friendly toys".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU