Govt extends Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's tenure till Aug 22, 2021

-
ALSO READ
Union Home Secretary reviews implementation of Shah's decisions on Covid-19
Unlock 2: No pass needed for inter-state travel, says Home Secy to states
Covid-19: Serological survey to begin in Delhi on Saturday
MHA asks states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles
Covid-19: Migrants on their way home hit a hurdle at Delhi-UP border
-
The tenure of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been extended till August 22, 2021, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Saturday.
He would have superannuated next month.
Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was in August 2019 appointed as the Home Secretary.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU