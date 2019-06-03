India, China hold dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation

and on Monday exchanged views on a variety of issues relating to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, the said.

The two sides shared their respective positions on the issues during the 6th round of India- bilateral dialogue on and non-proliferation.

The Indian delegation was led by ( and International Security Affairs) while the Chinese side was led by Fu Cong, Director General, Department of of

"The two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to disarmament, non-proliferation and They decided to continue the dialogue at regular intervals in future," the MEA said.

invited the Indian delegation to for the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time, it added.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources indicated that S Jaishankar may visit in September ahead of the next informal summit between and Chinese

Modi and Xi held the first informal summit in April last year in Chinese city of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)