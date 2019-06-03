JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HUL sees a stable demand in FY20

Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol, stay indoors: Govt issues advisory as India reels under heatwave
Business Standard

Trump slams CNN owner, suggests boycott of AT&T

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump appeared to call Monday for a boycott of AT&T in order to force "big changes" at CNN after criticising the cable news network's coverage as he began a visit to Britain.

"I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway," he said in a tweet with a spelling mistake.

"It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn't they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!" Trump has had a running feud with CNN, which was acquired by AT&T earlier this year in a merger with Time-Warner that was unsuccessfully opposed by the Justice Department.

The president complained on arriving in Britain that he had watched CNN "for a short while" as a primary source of US news but turned it off.

"All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU