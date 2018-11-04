India grossly underspent on education, health: Tharoor

Successive governments in did not spend enough on and health sectors both as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product and annual budgets, said on Sunday.

In the country, mostly the individuals spend for their treatment and the poor people end up losing everything for getting cured in the private healthcare space, said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Regarding the sector in the country, he said it was "over-regulated".

"The system followed here is not focussed on creative thinking. Here, students are taught what to think and not how to think. These are encouraged in our classrooms," he said.

said the government clearly needs to prioritize spending on health, far more than what it has done.

"I would not exempt even my previous governments because over 70 years, the expenditure on health and education has been modest," Tharoor added.

There is a prime need of social security buffer, not necessarily in the form the government was now providing, he said adding companies are the gainers in the government-backed schemes.

"What we ought to do in the government is to massively invest in public sector hospitals, and community healthcare sector where treatment will be free. If we have a available at the public sector, the question of needing a scheme should not exist," he viewed.

