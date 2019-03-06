India has the cheapest mobile data in world: Study

Helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio, has the cheapest mobile data in the world with 1GB costing just Rs 18.5 (USD 0.26) as compared to global average of about Rs 600, research by price comparison site showed.

The average price of USD 0.26 for one gigabyte (GB) in compares to USD 6.66 in the UK and USD 12.37 for the same amount of data in the US, the study, which compared mobile data charges in 230 countries, showed.

The global average was USD 8.53 for 1GB.

"A country whose young population has a particularly high technological awareness, offers a vibrant market, with strong adoption and many competitors. Data, therefore, is quite staggeringly cheap," it said.

With over 430 million users, India is the second largest market in the world after

In 2016, Ambani sparked a price war in India's hyper-competitive telecom market with the launch of 4G phone service Since then, has signed on 280 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, dirt-cheap data services, and virtually free

Its offering has led to slashing of rates by its competitors as well.

has helped Ambani jump six positions on the Forbes World's Billionaire list to rank 13th in the world.

Ambani, 61, saw wealth soar from USD 40.1 billion in 2018 when he was placed 19th richest in the world, to USD 50 billion to be at rank 13th in 2019, Forbes said Tuesday.

"Ambani chairs and runs USD 60 billion (revenue) giant Reliance Industries, among India's most valuable companies," Forbes said.

said it compared data from 6,313 mobile data plans in 230 countries between October 23 and November 28, 2018 for the study.

For the India market, researchers studied 57 plans and found that 1GB of data was available in the country for as low as Rs 1.75 (USD 0.02) and for a maximum of Rs 99.9 (USD 1.4), it said.

India is followed by where 1GB data is available for USD 0.27, (USD 0.49) and (USD 0.51).

is the most expensive country where average cost of 1GB data comes at an eye-watering USD 75.20.

has both the cheapest and most expensive rates, with Rwanda, and all offering less than USD 1 data prices but and both charging more than USD 50 for 1GB.

One GB of mobile data in costs an average of USD 9.89. offers 1GB of data for an average of USD 0.87 while tags it at USD 0.99. In Pakistan, 1GB is available for USD 1.85.

Ambani leads the 106 billionaires from India on the Forbes list. is ranked 36th with a net worth of USD 22.6 billion. Technology HCL's ranked 82nd and and CEO was at 91st spot in the list.

Others in the list are (122), Chairman and founder of the Gautam Adani (167), head (244).

of was at 365th rank, Piramal Entreprises Chair (436), founder (617), Narayana Murthy (962) and chairman (1,349).

