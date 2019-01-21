India inks protocol with China to start tobacco export

may soon start exporting to as both the countries have signed a protocol for the same, the said Monday.

" and signed the Protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of from to This has paved the way for the export of Indian to China, strengthening India-China trade relations," the department said in a tweet.

met Zhang Jiwan, of General Administration of Customs of China, Monday and discussed various issues related to market access for Indian agri-commodities and the ways to resolve them.

China has last year allowed imports of non-basmati rice from India.

China is a major rice market in the world.

These developments assumes significance as India wants to increase exports to China with a view to bridging the ballooning trade deficit, which has increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.08 billion in the previous fiscal.

