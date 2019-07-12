JUST IN
India involved in 14 disputes at WTO currently, says Piyush Goyal

At present, India is involved in 14 WTO disputes, all of which are being handled by domestic law firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

WTO
The World Trade Organization WTO logo is seen at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva (Photo: Reuters)

India is involved in 14 WTO disputes currently and domestic law firms are handling all of them, Parliament was informed Friday. In one of these disputes, the expertise of the Geneva-based international law organisation 'Advisory Centre on WTO Law' was engaged to guide a domestic law firm, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

'Advisory Centre on WTO Law' assists developing countries on WTO law.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is a global trade rule making body. India is a part of the 164-member multi-lateral organisation.

"At present, India is involved in 14 WTO disputes, all of which are being handled by domestic law firms," Goyal said.

The disputes include measures concerning importation of certain agricultural products with the US and certain measures on imports of iron and steel products with Japan.

In a separate reply, he said there is no proposal to set up a separate logistics department under active consideration of the ministry. In another reply, he said as many as 55 FDI proposals have been received till June this calender year under the government approval route.
First Published: Fri, July 12 2019. 17:56 IST

