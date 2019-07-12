India involved in 14 disputes at WTO currently, says Piyush Goyal

India is involved in 14 disputes currently and domestic law firms are handling all of them, Parliament was informed Friday. In one of these disputes, the expertise of the Geneva-based international law organisation 'Advisory Centre on Law' was engaged to guide a domestic law firm, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

'Advisory Centre on Law' assists developing countries on WTO law.

The (WTO) is a global trade rule making body. India is a part of the 164-member multi-lateral organisation.

"At present, India is involved in 14 WTO disputes, all of which are being handled by domestic law firms," Goyal said.

The disputes include measures concerning importation of certain agricultural products with the US and certain measures on imports of iron and steel products with Japan.

In a separate reply, he said there is no proposal to set up a separate logistics department under active consideration of the ministry. In another reply, he said as many as 55 FDI proposals have been received till June this calender year under the government approval route.