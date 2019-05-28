India issues fresh advisory on visiting Sri Lanka

on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory asking citizens travelling to to be careful and vigilant in view of last month's bombings in which over 250 people were killed.

In the advisory, the (MEA) said security situation in is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on and the opening of schools.

At the same time it said, "Indian nationals travelling to are advised to be careful and vigilant."



It also asked Indian nationals requiring any assistance to get in touch round the clock with the and in Kandy as well as Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota.

In the aftermath of the blasts last month, the MEA had asked citizens not to undertake to the island nation.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday, killing 253 people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)