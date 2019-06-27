India post 268/7 against West Indies in World Cup clash

Batting first, India posted a competitive 268 for seven against the West Indies in a World Cup match at the Old Trafford here Thursday.

Virat Kohli scored 72 off 82 balls, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56 not out off 61 balls) and Hardik Pandya (46 off 38 balls) also chipped in with significant contributions.

Brief Score:



India: 268 for 7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 72, Kemar Roach 3/36).

