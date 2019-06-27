Maratha quota: Cops asked to be alert as celebrations expected

The Maharashtra police department Thursday directed its personnel to remain extra alert in ensuring law and order as celebrations are expected to break out over the high court's decision to uphold reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education, an official said.

The Bombay High Court Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, but said the quota should be reduced from the present 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent.

"After the high court order, celebrations are expected by the members of the Maratha community, especially in those parts of the state where it has a strong presence," the official said.

As celebrations are also expected in Mumbai, police in the state capital and other parts of the state have been asked to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

"A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the high court today," the official said.

Last year, a person who had filed a petition in the high court against the Maratha reservation, was attacked by a a member of the community outside court premises.

Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who had filed the plea, was hit by a resident of Jalna shouting 'Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha' slogan in support of reservation.

Parts of the state had witnessed strident protests by the Maratha community in support of the reservation.

In Aurangabad district, a man identified as Kakasaheb Shinde had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari river in July last year, over the demand for Maratha reservation. After this incident, the protests had turned violent.

According to an official, over a dozen people ended their lives over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

The protests quickly spread across the state, which witnessed stone-pelting and arson.

Maratha Kranti Morcha, Sakal Maratha Samaj and other organisations had called for a 'bandh' in the state over the reservation demand, he said.

In November last year, the Maharashtra Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

