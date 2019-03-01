JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Twenty swine flu deaths in Indore hospitals in two months

At least 23 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack on US-Afghan base
Business Standard

India proud of Abhinandan's courage and valour: Amit Shah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah said Friday that the entire nation is proud of the courage and valour of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and that India is glad to have him back.

"Dear Wing Commander Abhinandan, entire nation is proud of your courage and valour. India is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future," Shah said in a tweet after the pilot returned to India from Pakistan.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements