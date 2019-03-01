India proud of Abhinandan's courage and valour: Amit Shah

said Friday that the entire nation is proud of the courage and valour of and that is glad to have him back.

" Abhinandan, entire nation is proud of your courage and valour. is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future," said in a tweet after the returned to from

Wing returned home from on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)