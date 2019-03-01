Woman among 5 held for Ola driver's killing

Five people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing an Ola driver, who was found dead in near Greater last month, police said Friday.

The accused had on February 12 booked a cab to with an intention of robbing the cab, the police said.

"Upon reaching an isolated spot, they used the wrench kept in the car to kill the and dumped his body in a sugarcane field," a police said.

"The accused then took the car to Etah district where they wanted to sell it off. However, they failed to find any buyer for the vehicle and decided to abandon it there only in order to avoid being caught with it," the said.

The body of the was found on February 20, following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station in and investigation taken up by police.

"Working on a tip-off about a suspect, Mohit Sharma alias Happy, being in Surajpur, police reached there and arrested him," the said.

Based on inputs from him, all other accused -- Radha, Sunil alias Tulla, Ankur and were also arrested, the added.

They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 396 (robbery) and related offences, the said.

All of them have been sent to jail, the said, adding that the abandoned car has been recovered along with its documents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)