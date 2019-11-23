India reach 289-4 at lunch against Bangladesh on day 2

India reached 289 for four against Bangladesh at lunch on the second day of their maiden Day/Night Test here on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (130) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) were at the crease during the break with India leading by 183 runs.

Brief Score:



Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout



India 1st Innings: 289 for 4 in 76 overs (Virat Kohli 130 batting; Ebadat Hossain 2/77).

