India reach 289-4 at lunch against Bangladesh on day 2

-
ALSO READ
Day-night Test: Virat Kohli registers 27th Test century
Bangladesh rest off-form Tamim for Afghan Test, T20s
Captaincy was unexpected, never thought I'll lead Bangladesh: Mominul
#SpiritOfCricket: Indian physio attends to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan
Australia's Test, T20 tours of Bangladesh postponed
-
India reached 289 for four against Bangladesh at lunch on the second day of their maiden Day/Night Test here on Saturday.
Skipper Virat Kohli (130) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) were at the crease during the break with India leading by 183 runs.
Brief Score:
Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout
India 1st Innings: 289 for 4 in 76 overs (Virat Kohli 130 batting; Ebadat Hossain 2/77).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU