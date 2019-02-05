HP budget to be webcast via app

In a first for Himachal Pradesh, the state's budget will be webcast through a mobile application, an said Tuesday.

Chief Minister launched e-Vidhan application through which the webcast will be done.

"This endeavour of the Vidhan Sabha is laudable which will ensure check on unnecessary plying of vehicles during the assembly session for transporting business and also saving huge expenses of government on paper," Thakur said.

The facility will ensure timely availability of information about legislative matters, he added.

