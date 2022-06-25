India's consideration for crude oil purchases very well understood: Kwatra

-
India's trading arrangements for crude oil procurement are based on national energy security consideration, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday.
He was replying to a question on what will be India's approach if New Delhi faces criticism during the upcoming G7 summit in Germany for its procurement of Russian crude oil.
The foreign secretary said India's consideration for crude oil purchases has been very well understood by the global community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual summit of G7 countries.
From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.
At a media briefing, Kwatra said India's regular participation at G7 summits clearly points to increasing acceptance of the country's role to find a solutions to solve key global challenges.
