India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in Feb: IATA

registered double-digit growth in domestic air passenger traffic for the 54th consecutive month in February, global airlines' body IATA said Thursday.

In February, neighbouring was the fastest-growing domestic market with revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) growth of 11.4 per cent while that of stood at 10 per cent.

RPK is a measure of passenger volumes.

The (IATA) said annual growth in industry-wide RPKs eased to 5.3 per cent in February, broadly in line with its long-run average rate of growth.

Noting that and also posted double-digit annual growth in February, the grouping said the two markets continue to perform strongly.

"For India, this marks the 54th consecutive month of double-digit domestic RPK growth. A generally solid economic backdrop combined with continued growth in the number of airport pairs have all contributed to this sustained growth performance," it said.

India is one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world.

IATA said continuing trade tensions between the US and China, and unresolved uncertainty over Brexit are also weighing on the outlook for travel.

"While overall economic confidence appears to be softening, continues to deliver solid results, helping to sustain global commerce and the movement of people," he added.

