on Friday said should boycott its June 16 cricket Cup clash against in the wake of the terror attack.

The BJP hardliner also lauded Nitin Gadkari's remarks that has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of river water to under the Indus Water Treaty.

"What has said should also be seen in the backdrop of the anger that is simmering in the country. It would be perfectly appropriate if flow of water from three rivers to is stopped," Singh, the (Independent charge) for MSME, said.

He said the decision was in sync with the prevailing sentiment of outrage.

"There should be no cricket matches with Pakistan till it continues with abetting terror. In fact, there should be no sporting, cultural or economic ties with the nation.

"Do families dine at each other's place while not on good terms?," Singh said at a function in his Lok Sabha constituency here.

There has been a call to boycott the June 16 Cup face-off against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in the aftermath of the terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

In a similar expression of outrage, many Bollywood filmmakers have decided not to release their upcoming flicks in the neighbouring country and boycott Pakistani actors and musicians who have secured a foothold in the Hindi film industry.

The (CoA) running Indian cricket Friday decided against taking any stand on the Cup clash against Pakistan but said it would individually urge ICC members to "sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)