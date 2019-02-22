2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in and Kashmir's district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there, police said.

The militants fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two militants have been killed, a said, adding the operation was going on.

The identity of the militants was yet to be ascertained.

