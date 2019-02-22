JUST IN
2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there, police said.

The militants fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two militants have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on.

The identity of the militants was yet to be ascertained.

Fri, February 22 2019. 18:45 IST

