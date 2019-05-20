India shuttlers take on Malaysia, eye knockout stage at Sudirman Cup

will start as favourites against a young Malaysian team sans legend when they clash in a group 1D match of the Cup here Tuesday.

India, who had reached the quarterfinals twice in the 2011 and 2017 editions, will have to overcome Malaysia, the 2009 semifinalists, when they begin their campaign. Any hiccups against will make their next clash against the mighty a must-win battle.

were thrashed 0-5 by in the opening match and a loss against will see them bow out of the competition.

The 13-member Indian team, seeded eighth this time, will look to draw inspiration from their sensational win over en route to an unprecedented team gold at 2018.

India's chances during the mixed team championship will depend on the quality singles players such as reigning BWF World Tour Finals winner PV Sindhu, 2019 Masters champion Saina Nehwal, 2019 Open finalist Kidambi Srikanth and BWF World Tour Finals semi-finalist

Malaysia will be led by and in women's singles, while will be entrusted with the responsibility in men's singles in the absence of Chong Wei, who is still recovering from

While India hold the edge in both, given the way Soniia stretched Chen Yufei Sunday, it will be interesting to see who India will select to field between World No 5 Sindhu or Saina, ranked 9th.

Srikanth has consistently reached the quarters but struggled to go beyond in 11 of his last 13 tournaments. He had a runner-up finish at and is expected to hold the edge against Zii Jia.

Malaysia will need their doubles to put up a good performance to salvage hopes of making it to the knockout stage.

Malaysia saw some promising performances this year from and and and in men's doubles, and in women's doubles and Goh Soon Huat and and and in mixed doubles.

For India the return of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy after an gap will fuel India's hopes in both men's doubles and mixed doubles.

Satwik, who recovered from a shoulder to make a title-winning comeback at the Brazil International Challenge recently, will form a formidable men's doubles pair with Chirag Shetty, while pairing with the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa in mixed doubles.

If India can quell the Malaysian challenge, they can go with a relaxed mind against the 10-time champions on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)