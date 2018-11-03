India squad announced for 2020 Women's Olympic qualifiers

The Indian senior national women's team will travel to for the first round of the qualifying tournament later this month, the squad for which was announced on Saturday.

named the final squad of players that will make the trip to

Over the last two weeks, the players were camped in as they prepared for the task ahead.

A total of 10 teams will move forward to the second round and if the Indian team is to progress, it will be a remarkable achievement for the women's team, which has never crossed the first hurdle at Olympic level in the past.

Talking about the team, Rocky said, "The girls are ready and looking forward to play. We will enter the tournament with a positive mindset among the players as well as the entire staff.

"Our aim is to go through to the next round and we are looking forward to that. We need to qualify and I'm confident that we will do so."



She added, "I expect all the girls to rise to the occasion and give a good account of themselves. The players in the starting XI as well as the substitutes - each member will have a crucial role to play."



The Indian team will take on in their first encounter on November 8, followed by on November 11 and hosts on November 13.

The team selected is as follows:



GOALKEEPERS: E. Panthoi Chanu, Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi



DEFENDERS: L. Ashalata Devi, Manisha Panna, Ng. Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Pyari Xaxa



MIDFIELDERS: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Margaret Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan



FORWARDS: Y. Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, N. Ratanbala Devi, Ng. Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, R. Sandhiya Ranganathan.

