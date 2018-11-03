BJP fields woman candidate against Akbaruddin Owaisi in

BJP has fielded Syed Shahezadi, a woman Muslim candidate, to take on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen top from constituency in in the December 7 Assembly polls.

Shahezadi was a of ABVP, BJP's students' wing, before making her electoral foray.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, is a political heavyweight.

He has been elected to the Assembly in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He was the floor of his party in the recently dissolved first

The BJP released its second list of 28 candidates Friday.

BJP, which is going it alone in the elections to the 119-member assembly, earlier released its first list of 38 candidates on October 20.

