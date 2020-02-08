JUST IN
FIH Pro Hockey League highlights: Sreejesh stars as India beats Belgium 2-1
FIH Hockey Pro League: India stun world champions Belgium 2-1

Ramandeep Singh scored the decisive goal for the home side in the 47th minute via a penalty corner to give world number four India a victory in front of a frenzied crowd at the Kalinga Stadium

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Indian men's hockey team stunned world champions Belgium with a 2-1 victory in their FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.

Mandeep Singh scored a field goal in the second minute of the match before Gauthier Boccard equalised for world number one Belgium in the 33rd minute with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.
 

Ramandeep Singh scored the decisive goal for the home side in the 47th minute via a penalty corner to give world number four India a victory in front of a frenzied crowd at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The two sides play against each other on Sunday again.

First Published: Sat, February 08 2020. 18:44 IST

