India successfully launches Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System

India on Monday successfully launched Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System (SMAT) from Abdul Kalam island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.
During the mission, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo, the DRDO said.
This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the down range instrumentation and down range ships. The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms, said the DRDO statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
