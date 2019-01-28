India to field, injured Dhoni misses out, Hardik in

Hardik Pandya predictably came in the playing XI while Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed out due to injured hamstring as India will field in the third ODI against New Zealand here Monday.
The home team will have Mitchell Santner coming in place of Colin de Grandhomme.
In place of Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik will keep and Vijay Shankar makes way for Pandya.
Teams
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

