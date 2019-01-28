JUST IN
India to field, injured Dhoni misses out, Hardik in

Press Trust of India  |  Mount Maunaganui 

Hardik Pandya predictably came in the playing XI while Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed out due to injured hamstring as India will field in the third ODI against New Zealand here Monday.

The home team will have Mitchell Santner coming in place of Colin de Grandhomme.

In place of Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik will keep and Vijay Shankar makes way for Pandya.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami


New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 07:25 IST

