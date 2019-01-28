India to field, injured Dhoni misses out, Hardik in

predictably came in the playing XI while Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed out due to injured hamstring as will field in the third ODI against here Monday.

The home team will have coming in place of

In place of Dhoni, will keep and makes way for Pandya.

Teams



India: (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal,



New Zealand: (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, (wk), Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)