India to host international workshop on piracy related issues

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will be co-hosting an international workshop from Wednesday that aims to deepen knowledge on issues related with piracy and armed robbery, the maritime agency said.
The two-day workshop has been organised in cooperation with the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC).
The ReCAAP is the first regional Government-to-Government agreement to deal with piracy and armed robbery at sea in Asia. Presently, 20 countries are members of the ReCAAP.
India played an active role in setting up and functioning of the ReCAAP ISC along with Japan and Singapore.
The Centre has designated the ICG as the focal point within India for the ReCAAP
"The workshop also aims to deepen the knowledge of participants on various issues related with piracy and armed robbery such as international laws, prosecution process, forensics and emerging threats," a statement said.
A total of 31 International delegates from 19 countries will be participating in the workshop.
In addition, officials from national stakeholders like major ports, state maritime boards, state marine police, Directorate General of Shipping and the Indian National Ship-Owners Association will also be participating in the workshop.
India has previously hosted this workshop in November 2011 in Goa and December 2017 in Delhi.
