India to host international workshop on piracy related issues

The (ICG) will be co-hosting an international workshop from Wednesday that aims to deepen knowledge on issues related with and armed robbery, the maritime agency said.

The two-day workshop has been organised in cooperation with the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating and Armed Robbery against Ships in (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC).

The ReCAAP is the first regional Government-to-Government agreement to deal with and armed robbery at sea in Presently, 20 countries are members of the ReCAAP.

played an active role in setting up and functioning of the ReCAAP ISC along with and

The Centre has designated the as the focal point within for the ReCAAP



"The workshop also aims to deepen the knowledge of participants on various issues related with piracy and armed robbery such as international laws, prosecution process, forensics and emerging threats," a statement said.

A total of 31 International delegates from 19 countries will be participating in the workshop.

In addition, officials from national stakeholders like major ports, state maritime boards, state marine police, of Shipping and the will also be participating in the workshop.

has previously hosted this workshop in November 2011 in and December 2017 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)