Over 2 million Indians visited in 2018, emerging as the highest number of international overnight visitors in the emirate last year, according to a latest official data.

welcomed 15.92 million international overnight visitors in 2018, marking a new high, the data released by Dubai's Department of & Commerce Marketing ( Tourism) said.

Throughout 2018, we developed and deployed a custom-market specific approach to our global outreach programs to deeper penetrate our target markets and widen the sphere of influence and engagement with the Dubai proposition, Helal Saeed Almarri, of Dubai Tourism, said.

Exposing our industry to new potential in order to convert a higher share of the dynamically evolving global has helped steady Dubai's base volumes throughout last year, he said.

The high number of Indians in Dubai was fuelled by strong business partnerships with key industry leaders and tailored destination-focused campaigns, the department said.

With 1.6 million visitors, was at the second position, representing a steady 3 per cent year-on-year growth, thanks to customised activations including specialised city-wide activities and promotions for Kingdom of National Day celebrations all especially designed to attract visitors from the Kingdom, the department said.

The retained its third place slot with an impressive 1.2 million British travellers visiting the city in 2018.

Experiencing impressive encore performances with double-digit growth to maintain their strength within the top ten feeder markets, China, and continued their upward trajectory in 2018.

rose to the number four position, with volumes rising 12 per cent in year-on-year growth to bring in 857,000 Chinese tourists in 2018.

experienced a significant 28 per cent growth to move up two places landing at sixth position with 678,000 visitors in 2018, as both and continued to benefit from the introduction of UAE visa-on-arrival visitor regulations and increased air capacity into the emirate.

German tourists continued to grow in strength as 2018 welcomed an impressive 567,000 tourists, exhibiting a 12 per cent increase over 506,000 visitors in 2017.

