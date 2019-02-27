Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine Dozens buried

Dozens of people are believed buried by a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in Indonesia's North province, the said Wednesday.

The agency said one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured.

"It is estimated that as many as 60 people are buried under landslide and rock material," the agency's statement said, quoting a

The mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to unstable soil and the large number of holes, it said.

operations are commonplace in

Police, search and rescue agency workers, military and personnel are involved in the rescue effort.

