India-UK flights to restart from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Puri

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday from India to will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume from January 8 onwards.

"Resumption of between India & UK: India to from 6 Jan 2021. to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers," Puri said on Twitter.

"This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review," he added.

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of emerged in the UK.