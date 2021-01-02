Five states contribute to 62% of active cases in India: Health ministry

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have contributed to nearly 62 per cent of India's active cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has informed.

The total number of active cases in India stands at 2,50,183.

Talking about these states, the MoHFW as per Friday, Kerala has 65,054 active COVID-19 cases in the country. And, more than 3,000 people have succumbed to the disease in Kerala.

With nearly 2 million COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported active cases at 52,084 so far.

The country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has reported over 56,454,1 Covid-19 cases till now. A total of 13,831 active cases in the state reported so far.

West Bengal has logged more than 53,186,2 cases thus far. A total of 11,616 active cases, the state's total Covid-19 cases.

Chhattisgarh has nearly 26,578,8 cases of Covid-19 of which 11,344 are active. This gives Chhattisgarh 4.09 per cent active cases of its total tally.

Meanwhile, the dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme began across all states and union territories on Saturday morning.